Meet Prince Charles Jean Philippe Joseph Marie Guillaume of Luxembourg, Guillaume and Stephanie’s firstborn son. 👶🏻💙⁣ ⁣ Baby boy arrived today, May 10 2020 at 5:13. ⁣The new Prince weighs 3,190 kg and is 50 cm.⁣ ⁣ ⁣ Wishing this beautiful new family lots of wonderful things, I’m so excited for them and the whole Royal Family.⁣ © Sophie Margue⁣ #hereditarygranddukeguillaume #princecharles