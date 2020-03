View this post on Instagram

Tonight we made history for latin trans women in the world. Tonight we got loud and we are seen by millions because behind me there are thousands of women without voice, invisible... With no rights... With no family... I am here to represent you all and rise the voice for those women who are being silent and violated. I’m here to take you to the first place in the line, you are beautiful, you are worthy of love and respect, you are strong and soft, you are beautiful you are simply the most beautiful creation, you are woman. @missinternationalqueen