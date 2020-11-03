Este martes es trascendental para Estados Unidos. Sus ciudadanos tienen en sus manos reelegir a Donald Trump o vivir una nueva era gracias al mandato del exvicepresidente demócrata Joe Biden.
Las celebridades, quienes tienen una voz de peso para afianzar la decisión de aquellos que ya tienen su candidato o bien de convencer a los indecisos, han usado las redes sociales para enviar mensajes y, además, para revelar a quién están apoyando en este día trascendental.
La cantante y actriz Jennifer López contó abiertamente que su apoyo en estas elecciones es para Joe Biden.
El rapero Lil Pum manifestó que está con el republicano Donald Trump.
La actriz Jennifer Aniston, protagonista de la serie The Morning Show y eternamente recordada por su papel de Rachel en Friends, contó abiertamente a sus casi 36 millones de seguidores que ella apoyó a Biden.
#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early 👏🏼 I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died. ⠀ I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now... your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). ⠀ ⠀ This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. ⠀ ❤️🗳⠀ ⠀ ⠀ PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible 🙏🏼
La cantante Lady Gaga es una de las más influyentes artistas que ya ejerció su voto. Ella abiertamente apoyó en campaña al candidato Joe Biden.
Figuras que aún no han publicado contenido relacionado a su voto de este 3 de noviembre pero que sí han hablado en los últimos tiempos a quién apoyan son Tom Hanks, Taylor Swift y Dwayne Johnson: ellos están con Biden en estas elecciones.
Por su parte Sylvester Stallone y el rapero 50 Cent aseguraron que su apoyo es para Donald Trump.