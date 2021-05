1 de 3

Stocks rest atop the rampards of the archealogical site of Chellah, the site of the ruins of the ancient Roman town known as Sala Colonia, part of the five new sites declared by UN cultural body UNESCO as a world heritage site, in Rabat, on July 2, 2012. Five new sites across Africa were declared as world heritage sites by UNESCO on July 1, 2012, at a meeting in Saint-Petersburg, including parts of Morocco's capital Rabat, Grand-Bassam in Ivory Coast, Bassari country in Senegal, the Ounianga lakes in Chad and the Sangha Tri-National parc. The Rabat world heritage site include six areas spread over three districts: "the new town", "The Essais' garden and historical gardens", "the Medina", "the Oudayas' casbah", "the walls and gates of Almohad" and "the archaeological site of Chellah". AFP PHOTO/FADEL SENNA