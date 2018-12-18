Ya casi acaba el año, pero aún hay tiempo para emocionarse con la temporada de premios.
La Academia de Hollywood, por medio de un comunicado de prensa, ha anunciado este lunes las listas de finalistas en nueve categorías de sus premios.
La principal noticia es la inclusión de Roma, de Alfonso Cuarón, en la categoría de habla no inglesa, aspecto que ha generado una discusión pues esta categoría podría alejarla de competir para Mejor película, mejor actriz y mejor director.
Roma, momentáneamente, estaría en un grupo que venía siendo profetizado desde hace unos meses, con la película surcoreana Burning, la japonesa Shoplifters y la polaca Cold War del cineasta Pawel Awlikowski (quien había ganado en esta categoría con el filme Ida en el 2015).
La sorpresa fue la exclusión de Argentina en la lista de habla no inglesa por la cinta El Ángel, largometraje que fue muy bien recibido en distintos festivales de Europa y América.
A continuación, las nueve listas reveladas por la Academia este lunes:
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
Colombia, Pájaros de verano
Dinamarca, The Guilty
Alemania, Obra sin autor
Japón, Un asunto de familia
Kazajistán, Ayka
Líbano, Cafarnaúm
México, Roma
Polonia, Cold War
Corea del Sur, Burning
MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL
Annihilation
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Crazy Rich Asians
The Death of Stalin
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Quiet Place
Ready Player One
Vice
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Treasure from Beautiful Boy
All The Stars from “Black Panther
Revelation from Boy Erased
Girl In The Movies from Dumplin
We Won’t Move from The Hate U Give
The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Returns
Trip A Little Light Fantastic from Mary Poppins Returns
Keep Reachins from Quincy
I’ll Fight”from RBG
A Place Called Slaughter Race from Ralph Breaks the Internet
OYAHYTT from Sorry to Bother You
Shallow from A Star Is Born
Suspirium from Suspiria
The Big Unknown from Widows
MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL
Charm City
Communion
Crime + Punishment
Dark Money
The Distant Barking of Dogs
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
On Her Shoulders
RBG
Shirkers
The Silence of Others
Three Identical Strangers
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Suspiria
Vice
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Christopher Robin
First Man
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Mary Poppins Returns
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Welcome to Marwen
MEJOR CORTO DE FICCIÓN
Caroline
Chuchotage
Detainment
Fauve
Icare
Marguerite
May Day
Mother
Skin
Wale
MEJOR CORTO DE ANIMACIÓN
Age of Sail
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Bilby
Bird Karma
Late Afternoon
Lost & Found
One Small Step
Pépé le Morse
Weekends
MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
Los Comandos
My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
’63 Boycott
Women of the Gulag
Zion