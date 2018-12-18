Jorge Arturo Mora. Hace 56 minutos
'Roma' es el filme más personal de Alfonso Cuarón, ganador del Óscar. Foto: Netflix
'Roma' es el filme más personal de Alfonso Cuarón, ganador del Óscar. Foto: Netflix

Ya casi acaba el año, pero aún hay tiempo para emocionarse con la temporada de premios.

La Academia de Hollywood, por medio de un comunicado de prensa, ha anunciado este lunes las listas de finalistas en nueve categorías de sus premios.

La principal noticia es la inclusión de Roma, de Alfonso Cuarón, en la categoría de habla no inglesa, aspecto que ha generado una discusión pues esta categoría podría alejarla de competir para Mejor película, mejor actriz y mejor director.

LEA TAMBIÉN

‘Roma’: el doloroso recuerdo de una nana de la infancia

Roma, momentáneamente, estaría en un grupo que venía siendo profetizado desde hace unos meses, con la película surcoreana Burning, la japonesa Shoplifters y la polaca Cold War del cineasta Pawel Awlikowski (quien había ganado en esta categoría con el filme Ida en el 2015).

La sorpresa fue la exclusión de Argentina en la lista de habla no inglesa por la cinta El Ángel, largometraje que fue muy bien recibido en distintos festivales de Europa y América.

A continuación, las nueve listas reveladas por la Academia este lunes:

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

Colombia, Pájaros de verano

Dinamarca, The Guilty

Alemania, Obra sin autor

Japón, Un asunto de familia

Kazajistán, Ayka

Líbano, Cafarnaúm

México, Roma

Polonia, Cold War

Corea del Sur, Burning

MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL

Annihilation

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Crazy Rich Asians

The Death of Stalin

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Quiet Place

Ready Player One

Vice

LEA TAMBIÉN

Filme ‘Vice’, de Adam McKay, encabeza candidaturas de los Globos de Oro

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Treasure from Beautiful Boy

All The Stars from “Black Panther

Revelation from Boy Erased

Girl In The Movies from Dumplin

We Won’t Move from The Hate U Give

The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Returns

Trip A Little Light Fantastic from Mary Poppins Returns

Keep Reachins from Quincy

I’ll Fight”from RBG

A Place Called Slaughter Race from Ralph Breaks the Internet

OYAHYTT from Sorry to Bother You

Shallow from A Star Is Born

Suspirium from Suspiria

The Big Unknown from Widows

“Shoplifters (Asuto de familia) cinta que destaca en el Festival de festivales el el Cine Magaly, Cinta japonesa ganadora de la Palma de Oro en Cannes. y alabada por la critica internacional
“Shoplifters (Asuto de familia) cinta que destaca en el Festival de festivales el el Cine Magaly, Cinta japonesa ganadora de la Palma de Oro en Cannes. y alabada por la critica internacional

MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL

Charm City

Communion

Crime + Punishment

Dark Money

The Distant Barking of Dogs

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

On Her Shoulders

RBG

Shirkers

The Silence of Others

Three Identical Strangers

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Stan & Ollie

Suspiria

Vice

Avengers: Infinity War sorprende en la selección Foto: Film Frame.
Avengers: Infinity War sorprende en la selección Foto: Film Frame.

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Christopher Robin

First Man

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Mary Poppins Returns

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Welcome to Marwen

MEJOR CORTO DE FICCIÓN

Caroline

Chuchotage

Detainment

Fauve

Icare

Marguerite

May Day

Mother

Skin

Wale

MEJOR CORTO DE ANIMACIÓN

Age of Sail

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Bilby

Bird Karma

Late Afternoon

Lost & Found

One Small Step

Pépé le Morse

Weekends

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

Los Comandos

My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

’63 Boycott

Women of the Gulag

Zion