Alquiler Apartamentos Santa Ana
Alquiler de Flat. $600 al mes. 48mts cuadrados. Parqueo para 1 auto.
Balcón con vista a las montañas y volcanes de Heredia y Alajuela, hacia el Noreste.
Incluye:
••• Cocina • Cama • Refri • Sofacama
••• Internet de 100 megas
••• Agua y Mantenimiento
Más info:
• Tercer piso.
• Elevador.
• Cortinas “Black Out” y traslúcidas.
• “Dimmer” en las lámparas principales para crear ambientes.
• Increíbles atardeceres desde el lounge de la piscina.
• Gimnasio
• Edificio nuevo con exquisito diseño.
Informes con Iside Sarmiento al 88518899 o al email isidesarmiento@gmail.com
La locación es excelente!
La belleza rural de Ciudad Colón con clima fresco pues el edificio se encuentra en la cima de una montaña.
A 2 minutos de la ruta 27, 10 minutos de Multiplaza Escazú, 20 minutos de Alajuela, 1 hora de Caldera. Mejor con carro pero la parada de bus está a 350 metros.
Third floor. Balcony with awesome views of Alajuela and Heredia mountains and Volcanoes. Secure. New. Great location just minutes to Highway 27, (pacific coast beaches). Breathtaking sunset afternoons by the pool. High end and smart amenities. Cool.
The Space
Brand new building. Quiet. Very nice and cool neighbors. Awesome views, sunsets, access. The flat has one bedroom with sliding doors. A double bed sofacama in the living and high end amenities.
Third Floor with balcony.
Views to the Heredia and Alajuela Montains.
The Neighborhood
Brasil de Santa Ana. The upcoming, trendy town in the west of San José. Still rural with roosters, horses and cows yet very well located just a minute away from the new 27 highway to the pacific coast. You can get anything you need around. Need a Car.
Getting around
The best would be to have a car but bus stop is just down the hill like a 5 minute walk. The problem would to go up the hill, since the building its at the top of the mountain. Buses to Ciudad Colon and Piedades from and to San José downtown and local taxi.
Other Things to Note
It’s a very raw, industrial, cool building complex.
