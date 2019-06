An epic GPS fail after dozens of drivers trying to avoid an accident detoured to a dirt road where they promptly got stuck in the mud. Dozens of drivers are still reeling after a routine trip to the airport took an unexpected turn. While driving to the Denver International Airport, drivers like Connie Monsees took to their devices, hoping apps like Google Maps would help shave some time. However, after trying to navigate around a nearby accident, the detour led hoards of cars down the wrong path. An isolated, narrow, muddy path. “I thought was well there are all these other cars in front of me so it must be ok. So I just continued,” Connie Monsees said. The private road, slick with mud from the weekend’s bad weather, with no room to turn. It’s a matter of people not knowing how to read a map and people relying blindly on their technology 2CNY NEWS Denver’s traffic reporter says this is a teachable moment. You are driving, Google Maps is not driving. Google Maps is not perfect. You need to know where you are going.