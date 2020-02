(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 28, 2018 this illustration picture shows the Google logo displayed on a screen and reflected on a tablet in Paris. - Google is in discussions on deals to pay media organizations for content, a move aimed at blunting criticism that it unfairly profits from copyrighted news, according to people familiar with the talks. Contacted by AFP on February 14, 2020, Google indicated it is seeking new ways to help publishers. Negotiations between the internet giant and news outlets were said to be in the early stages, with most of the publishers located in France and other parts of Europe. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)