Este 6 de julio Chanel tuvo su desfile de moda de la colección Haute Couture Otoño-Invierno 2021/2022 en París.
Inspirándose en la pintura impresionista, la directora creativa de la casa de modas Chanel, Virginie Viard, mezcló los coloridos trajes de tweed con delicados vestidos con motivos florales.
Con sus vestidos de inspiración impresionista, sus faldas-cuadro y un vestido de satén blanco con nudos negros, Virginie Viard afirma que se basó en las pinturas de Berthe Morisot, Marie Laurencin y Édouard Manet a la hora de diseñar la colección.
Las prendas se enmarcaron en una paleta de tonos pastel y blancos, cargada de lazos y faldas abombadas.
Por su parte, el estilismo con trenzas bananas que peinaba a la mayoría de las modelos y los tonos oscuros del maquillaje de los ojos aportaron un toque punk a los vestidos.
1 de 24A model presents a creation for Chanel during the Women's Fall-Winter 2021/2022 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris, on July 6, 2021. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
