El domingo cayó el telón de la Semana de la Moda de Milán con el esperado desfile de Valentino, que había elegido excepcionalmente la capital lombarda en lugar de París para presentar su nueva colección primavera-verano masculina y femenina para 2021.
Después de Londres y Nueva York, la Semana de la Moda de Milán tuvo que adaptarse a las reglas de distanciamiento físico impuestas por la pandemia de covid-19, aunque más de veinte firmas, entre ellas Valentino, Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana, Etro, Ferragamo y Max Mara, se arriesgaron a invitar físicamente a sus clientes.
Entre ellos, el cantante Mika, invitado por Valentino. “El desfile fue magnífico”, dijo. “Me gustó especialmente este casting no tradicional de hombres y mujeres muy diferentes, muy representativo del mundo actual”.
¡Viva Italia!
Tanto si se puede viajar a Italia el próximo verano como si no, al menos será posible hacerlo a través de las colecciones que se ofrecen esta semana en Milán.
La colección de patchwork de Dolce & Gabbana es como un viaje a Sicilia, con motivos queridos por la casa que evocan la calidez, los colores y la riqueza de la isla.
La casa Etro transporta a la costa amalfitana. El colorido resurgimiento del patrón de tipo Paisley tan querido por la marca, la ligereza de las formas o los caftanes son como una promesa de hermosos paseos por las playas de la Riviera.
La casa Pucci celebra Capri, la isla de la mítica película "El desprecio", del glamur y las artes, con grabados antiguos de lugares como la "Piazzetta di Capri", el elegante club "La Canzone del Mare" y la Villa Conchiglia.
En Max Mara, la colección rinde homenaje no a un lugar sino al Renacimiento italiano, con motivos hexagonales que evocan los suelos de mosaico de las más bellas "duomi" (catedrales) italianas.
Reinterpretar el pasado
El confinamiento también fue una oportunidad para que las casas italianas volvieran a sus archivos para proponer reinterpretaciones de sus piezas clave.
Fue el caso de Versace, que puso en el centro de su colección el motivo Tesoro del Mar, inventado por Gianni Versace en los años 1990. Se trata de motivos submarinos que sirvieron de hilo conductor de toda la colección.
En Fendi, la colección se inspiró en ropa de casa bordada de la familia de Silvia Venturini Fendi.
Pantalla completaReproducir
1 de 44
1 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
2 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
3 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
4 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
5 de 44Czech former top model Eva Herzigova presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
6 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
7 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and men's collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
8 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and men's collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
9 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
10 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
11 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
12 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and men's collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
13 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi's Spring/Summer 2021 women's and mens collection during the Milan Fashion Week, on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
14 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
15 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
16 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
17 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
18 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
19 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
20 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
21 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
22 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
23 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
24 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
25 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
26 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
27 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
28 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and men's collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
29 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
30 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
31 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
32 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
33 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
34 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
35 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
36 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
37 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
38 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and men's collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
39 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
40 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
41 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
42 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
43 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
44 de 44A model presents a creation by Fendi during the Spring/Summer 2021 Milano Fashion Week women's and mens collection in Milan on September 23, 2020. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
En Marni, la colección eran abrigos hechos con piezas de colecciones anteriores que luego fueron pintados con palabras enviadas por los amigos del diseñador Francesco Risso en intercambios epistolares durante el confinamiento.
Dolce & Gabbana usaron para toda su colección las telas que ya tenían para evitar producir otras nuevas.
Bordado, encaje y ganchillo
Los bordados, encajes y ganchillos también inundaron las colecciones de Milán. En Valentino el encaje se corta con láser o está hecho de paja. El creador organizó su desfile en los espacios de una vieja fábrica, decorada con flores y plantas.
El bordado está muy presente en toda la colección Fendi y se aplica a los vestidos, los abrigos y los accesorios.
En las colecciones también hubo elementos que recuerdan el confinamiento y el tiempo pasado en casa, como los pantalones de pijama de seda en Armani, las zapatillas usadas combinadas con trajes de Fendi, los camisones de Etro o las sudaderas con capucha de Max Mara.