(FILES) This file photo taken on May 23, 2020 shows a laboratory technician holding a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand at Chulalongkorn University in Saraburi. - Global competition with huge financial stakes, the quest for a vaccine against Covid-19 is advancing at unprecedented speed. In its last point dated July 24, the WHO lists 25 "vaccine candidates" evaluated in clinical trials on humans around the world (against 11 in mid-June). (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP)