Frontpages of French newspapers read Wednesday June 12, 2002, clockwise from top left : "with no goals French champs just say adieu, I will not survive, the cup is drank, France in lot of pain, France K.O, a fiasco incomprehensible, and center Autopsy of a defeat ". France was beaten by Denmark 2-0 Tuesday in the group A world cup soccer match and eliminated from the competition. (AP Photo)