Brazil's Ronaldo, left, celebrates his second goal with teammate Gilberto Silva during their 2002 World Cup Group C soccer match against Costa Rica at the Suwon World Cup stadium in Suwon, South Korea, Thursday June 13, 2002. At left is Costa Rica's Ronald Gomez. The other teams in Group C are China and Turkey. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Brazil's Edmilson, right, scores past Coasta Rica's Mauricio Wright during their 2002 World Cup Group C soccer match at the Suwon World Cup stadium in Suwon, South Korea, Thursday June 13, 2002. The other teams in Group C are China and Turkey. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau)
Brazil's ROnaldo, right, scores despite Costa Rica defenders Luis Marin and Gilberto Martinez (on ground) during their 2002 World Cup Group C soccer match at the Suwon World Cup stadium in Suwon, South Korea, Thursday June 13, 2002. The other teams in Group C are China and Turkey. (AP Photo/Yun Jai-hyoung)
Brazilian forward Ronaldo (L) scores the second goal for his team against Costa Rica during their Group C match at the 2002 FIFA World Cup Korea/Japan in Suwon, 13 June 2002. Brazil lead 3-1 at half time. AFP PHOTO/JACQUES DEMARTHON
Brazilian forward Rivaldo scores against Costa Rica during the Group C match at the 2002 FIFA World Cup Korea/Japan in Suwon, 13 June 2002. Brazil lead 5-2 during the second half. AFP PHOTO/Jimin LAI ------ Aprobada
Costa Rica's Ronald Gomez follows the ball into Brazil's nets after he scored during their 2002 World Cup Group C soccer match at the Suwon World Cup stadium in Suwon, South Korea, Thursday June 13, 2002. Brazil won 5-2 to advance to the next round, while Costa Rica was eliminated. The other teams in Group C are China and Turkey. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Al contrario de los ticos, los brasileños concretaron la gran mayoría de ocasiones de gol que supieron generar
El gigante de la vanguardia brasileña celebra jubiloso y se abraza con Gilberto. Ronaldo nos hizo muchísimo daño. Cada vez que tomó el balón, sembró peligro. En tercer plano, Gómez... desolado.