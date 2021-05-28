6 de 6

Costa Rica's Ronald Gomez follows the ball into Brazil's nets after he scored during their 2002 World Cup Group C soccer match at the Suwon World Cup stadium in Suwon, South Korea, Thursday June 13, 2002. Brazil won 5-2 to advance to the next round, while Costa Rica was eliminated. The other teams in Group C are China and Turkey. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)