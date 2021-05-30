1 de 4
Costa Rican fans pass a national flag around as they cheer from the stands, 09 June 2002 at the Incheon Munhak Stadium in Incheon, ahead of the first round Group C match between Costa Rica and Turkey in the 2002 FIFA World Cup Korea/Japan. AFP PHOTO / CHOI JAE-KU
2 de 4
Camera: DCS620X Serial #: K620X-01162 Width: 1152 Height: 1728 Date: 9/6/02 Time: 01:54:33 DCS6XX Image FW Ver: 3.2.3 TIFF Image Look: Product Sharpening Requested: No Tagged Counter: [27758] Shutter: 1/400 Aperture: f11 ISO Speed: 400 Max Aperture: f2.8 Min Aperture: f22 Focal Length: 20 Exposure Mode: Shutter priority AE (S) Meter Mode: Color Matrix Drive Mode: Continuous High (CH) Focus Mode: Manual (AF-M) Focus Point: Center Flash Mode: Normal Sync Compensation: -0.3 Flash Compensation: -0.3 Self Timer Time: 10s White balance: Preset (Daylight) Time: 01:54:33.056
3 de 4
A Costa Rica's fan celebrates prior to Costa Rica versus Turkey for the Group C World Cup 2002 soccer match at the Incheon Munhak Stadium in Incheon, South Korea, Sunday, June 9, 2002. On the cap is readen "yes it was possible". Also in group C are Brazil and China. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
4 de 4
Camera: DCS620X Serial #: K620X-01131 Width: 1152 Height: 1728 Date: 9/6/02 Time: 03:23:08 DCS6XX Image FW Ver: 3.2.3 TIFF Image Look: Product Sharpening Requested: No Tagged Counter: [54343] Shutter: 1/400 Aperture: f8.0 ISO Speed: 400 Max Aperture: f2.8 Min Aperture: f22 Focal Length: 105 Exposure Mode: Shutter priority AE (S) Meter Mode: Color Matrix Drive Mode: Continuous High (CH) Focus Mode: Continuous (AF-C) Focus Point: Center Flash Mode: Normal Sync Compensation: +0.0 Flash Compensation: +0.0 Self Timer Time: 10s White balance: Preset (Daylight) Time: 03:23:08.640
Nuestro espacio . Qué mejor manera de reservar un espacio en la gradería del estadio Munhak que con esta gran bandera tricolor. (Telefoto: AFP/La Nación).
Figura . Mauricio Montero, El Chunche , revivió momentos de hace 12 años, pero esta vez lo hizo como aficionado. (Telefoto: AFP/La Nación).