View this post on Instagram

We 💖 Groms! Open Super Girls final clip from Oceanside Pier event 9 featuring @erika_berra (blue), @surfskatebrynley (white), @kaiahoward_surf (red), @sawyerdimick (green). Enjoy watching this little gals shred! #nssaminigrommonday #wearethefuture 🏄‍♀️🔮