Dortmund's Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland (L) scores the 1-0 against Paris Saint-Germain's Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas during the UEFA Champions League Last 16, first-leg football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Dortmund, western Germany, on February 18, 2020. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP)