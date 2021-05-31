Londres. Liverpool cedió el liderato al empatar sin goles con el Sunderland.
Resultados: Arsenal 3-Tottenham 0, Chelsea 1-Middlesbrough 0, City 0-Charlton 1, Newcastle 2-Southampton 1, Bromwich 0-Aston 0, Blackburn 0-Everton 1, Liverpool 0-Sunderland 0, Birmingham 0-Fulham 0, West H. 1-M. United 1, Leeds 2-Bolton 4.
Próxima jornada: Aston Villa-W. Ham, Bolton-Chelsea, Everton-West B., Fulham-Liverpool, Manchester U.-Newcastle, Middlesbrough-M. City, Southampton-Arsenal, Sunderland-Birmingham, Charlton-Blackburn,Tottenham Hotspur-Leeds.