Exarquero Edwin Van der Sar en cuidados intensivos tras hemorragia cerebral

The Netherland's goal keeper and team captain Edwin van der Sar jubilates after the Netherlands v Ivory Coast Group C soccer match at the World Cup Gottlieb-Daimler stadium in Stuttgart, Germany, Friday, June 16, 2006. The match ended 2-1 for the Netherlands. The other teams in Group C are Argentina and Serbia & Montenegro. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle) ** MOBILE/PDA USAGE OUT ** (THOMAS KIENZLE)