Belgian new Real Madrid soccer player Thibaut Courtois, left, and Real Madrid President Florentino Perez pose for the media during his official presentation for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. Chelsea has sold a player — goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois — to Real Madrid. The Belgian was replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga after Chelsea met the goalkeeper's 80 million euro ($93 million) buyout clause from Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)