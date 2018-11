Supporters of River Plate wait at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires for the decision of authorities before it was decided that the all-Argentine Copa Libertadores second leg final match between River Plate and Boca Juniors was postponed until Sunday following an attack on the Boca team bus that left players affected by smoke inhalation and broken glass, on November 24, 2018. (Photo by JAVIER GONZALEZ TOLEDO / AFP)