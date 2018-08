A picture taken on August 13, 2018 shows journalists sitting in front of the entrance to the emergency ward of the Clinica Nuestra Senora del Rosario private hospital in Ibiza, where retired Brazilian striker Ronaldo is reportedly being treated. - Ronaldo said on August 12 he is in hospital with a "bad flu" on the Spanish holiday island of Ibiza but reassured fans that he will be out in a day. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)