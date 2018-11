Boca Juniors' president Daniel Angelici speaks to the press after holding a meeting with the presidents of the South American football's governing body Conmebol and Argentine team River Plate, in Luque, near Asuncion, on November 27, 2018. - The president of the South American football's governing body Conmebol Paraguayan Alejandro Dominguez announced that the postponed second leg of the Copa Libertadores final between fierce rivals River and Boca would be played outside of Argentina on "December 8 or 9" at a venue still to be decided. The all-Argentine Copa Libertadores final was postponed twice amid scenes of violence and confusion. (Photo by Norberto DUARTE / AFP)