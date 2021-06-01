Resultados
Arsenal 2 - Leicester 1
Chelsea 4 - Sunderland 0
Sheffield Wed. 1 - Liverpool 2
West Ham 1 - Tottenham 0
Leeds United 0 - Derby 0
Middlesbrough 0 - Bradford C. 1
Newcastle 0 - Aston Villa 1
Watford 2 - Wimbledon 3
Coventry 0 - Southampton 1
Manchester United - Everton (hoy)
Posiciones :
1. Chelsea 3 puntos; 2. Wimbledon 3; 3. Arsenal 3; 4. Liverpool 3; 5. Aston Villa 3; 6. Bradford 3; 7. Southampton 3; 8. West Ham 3; 9. Derby County 1; 10.Leeds 1; 11. Watford 0; 12. Leicester City 0; 13. Sheffield Wed. 0; 14. Coventry City 0; 15. Middlesbrough 0; 16. Newcastle 0; 17. Tottenham 0; 18. Sunderland 0