Resultados de la jornada: Coventry City 0 -Liverpool 2; Derby County 1 - Arsenal 2; Everton 2 - Bradford City 1; Leeds United 2 - Chelsea 0; Manchester City 1 - West Ham United 0 ; Middlesbrough 0 - Manchester United 2; Newcastle United 1 - Leicester City 0; Southampton 0 - Sunderland 1; Tottenham Hotspur 0 - Aston Villa 0.
Posiciones: 1. Manchester United 80 puntos (campeón); 2. Arsenal 66; 3. Leeds United 62; 4. Ipswich Town 62; 5. Liverpool 59; 6. Chelsea 54; 7. Sunderland 53; 8. Aston Villa 51; 9. Charlton Athletic 49; 10. Newcastle United 46; 11. Tottenham Hotspur 46; 12. Southampton 45; 13. Leicester City 45; 14. Everton 41; 15. West Ham United 39; 16. Middlesbrough 38; 17. Derby County 38; 18. Manchester City 34 ; 19. Coventry City 33; 20. Bradford City 24 (descendido).
Próxima jornada: Arsenal - Leeds United; Aston Villa - Coventry; Bradford - Middlesbrough; Chelsea - Everon; Ipswich Town - Manchester City ; Leicester - Tottenham; Liverpool - Newcastle; Manchester United - Derby County; Sunderland - Charlton; West Ham - Southampton.