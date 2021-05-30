El Premio:
1. Rubens Barrichello, Brasil, Ferrari, 1 hora, 31 minutos, 7.934 segundos.
2. Michael Schumacher, Alemania, Ferrari, 0.011 segundo atrás.
3. David Coulthard, Escocia, McLaren, 7.799.
4. Juan Pablo Montoya, Colombia, Williams, 9.911.
Los pilotos:
1. Michael Schumacher, 134 puntos.
2. Barrichello, 71.
3. Montoya, 47.
4. Ralf Schumacher, 42.
5. Coulthard, 41.
6. Raikkonen, 20.
7. Button, 13.
8. Trulli, 9.
9. Irvine, 8.
10. Heidfeld, 7.
11. Fisichella, 7.
Fabricantes:
1. Ferrari, 205 puntos.
2. Williams, 89.
3. McLaren, 61.
4. Renault, 22.
5. Sauber, 11.
6. Jaguar,7.
7. Jordan, 7.
8. BAR, 7.
9. Minardi, 2.
10. Toyota, 2.
11. Arrows, 2.