Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gestures after casting his vote at a polling station in the Simon Rodriguez school in Fuerte Tiuna, Caracas, on December 6, 2020 during Venezuela's legislative elections. - Polls opened early December 6 in legislative elections set to tighten Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's grip on power and weaken his US-backed rival, who is leading a boycott of the polls he calls a fraud. Maduro and his allies are set to dominate the legislative elections, which victory will give them control of the National Assembly, the only institution not yet in its hands. (Photo by YURI CORTEZ / AFP)