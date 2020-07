(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 11, 2020 US President Donald Trump wears a mask as he visits Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. - US President Donald Trump, who for months refused to encourage mask wearing as a way to combat the coronavirus, on July 20, 2020 tweeted a picture of himself with his face covered and touted his patriotism. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP)