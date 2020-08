(L-R) Siblings Juan Carlos, 13, Alvaro, 10, and Roxana Cabrera, 16, are accompanied by their mother Raymunda Charca, on top of a hill where they can pick up signal on their mobile phones to receive virtual classes during the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, near their house in the remote highland community of Conaviri, district of Manazo, in the Peruvian Andes close to Lake Titicaca and the border with Bolivia, early July 24, 2020. - As schools remain closed due to the pandemic, the Cabrera children participate in the "Learn at Home" educational platform which was implemented by the Peruvian Ministry of Education. (Photo by Carlos MAMANI / AFP)