(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 11, 2019 US President Donald Trump (L) and US Attorney General William Barr arrive to deliver remarks on citizenship and the census in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC. - US President Donald Trump on December 14, 2020 said Attorney General Bill Barr, who contradicted his claims that the November 3 election was marred by fraud, would leave office after doing an "outstanding job." (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)