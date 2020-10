Relatives and colleagues hold a picture of Samuel Paty during the 'Marche Blanche' in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris, on October 20, 2020, in solidarity after a teacher was beheaded for showing pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed. His murder in a Paris suburb on October 16 shocked the country and brought back memories of a wave of Islamist violence in 2015. - Paty, 47, was attacked on October 16 on his way home from the junior high school where he taught by 18-year-old Chechen man Abdullakh Anzorov, who was shot dead by police. Following the attack, tens of thousands of people took part in rallies countrywide to honour Paty and defend freedom of expression. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)