US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters during a media briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC, May 6, 2020. - The United States will use all options to free two Americans said to be detained in a failed mercenary attack in Venezuela, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday. "If the Maduro regime decides to hold them, we will use every tool that we have available to try to get them back," Pompeo told reporters. (Photo by KEVIN LAMARQUE / POOL / AFP)