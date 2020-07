(FILES)(COMBO) This combination of files pictures created on September 24, 2019 shows Democratic presidential hopeful Former Vice President Joe Biden at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas on September 12, 2019,and US President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, September 20, 2019. - Top aides to Donald Trump sought September 29, 2019 to turn the tables on Democrats pushing for his impeachment, insisting the president was the true "whistleblower" in pushing Ukraine to probe the son of rival Joe Biden for corruption. The Democratic-led House of Representatives launched an official impeachment inquiry this week after a whistleblower complaint led to the release of a phone call showing Trump pressed Kiev to probe his potential challenger for the White House. (Photos by Robyn BECK and SAUL LOEB / AFP)