(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 8, 2018 the Uber logo is seen at the second annual Uber Elevate Summit at the Skirball Center in Los Angeles, California. Uber said on July 24, 2018, it was taking the first step toward restarting its autonomous ridesharing program, putting its self-driving cars back on the road in "manual mode," with a driver at the wheel at all times. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck