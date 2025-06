Trump culpa a Biden por ataque contra protesta por rehenes israelíes

Crime scene tape closes off access to the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado on March 22, 2021 after reports of an active shooter. - Police responded to an active shooter at a grocery store in the western US state of Colorado on March 22, 2021, law enforcement in the city of Boulder said. A law enforcement source told ABC News police had responded to a report of a person shot in the parking area of King Soopers and were subsequently fired at, but did not confirm early reports of multiple injuries. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP)

(JASON CONNOLLY/AFP)