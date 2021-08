FBI encuentra a segundo sospechoso de atentado en Nueva York

El FBI divulgó esta fotografía de Mukhammadzoir Kadirov y pidió información. Pronto dio con el sospechoso de participar en el atentado terrorista en Nueva York, el martes 31 de octubre del 2017. This handout photograph obtained via the FBI shows Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, 32, in a poster obtained November 1, 2017 saying it was "seeking information... in relation to the deadly attack in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City" on October 31, 2017. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it is seeking a second Uzbek man in relation to the New York attack that killed eight people on a cycling and jogging path on October 31, 2017. In that attack, Uzbek native and US permanent resident Sayfullo Saipov, 29, drove a truck through cyclists and pedestrians, killing eight and injuring 12. / AFP PHOTO / FBI / Eva Claire HAMBACH / == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE / MANDATORY CREDIT: "AFP PHOTO / FBI" / NO MARKETING / NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS / DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ==