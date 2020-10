(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 24, 2017, then Catalan Vice President and Minister of Economy and Treasury Oriol Junqueras (L) attends a meeting named "The Catalan Referendum", hosted at the European Parliament in Brussels. - Spain's Supreme Court refused on January 9, 2020 to recognise jailed Catalan separatist Oriol Junqueras as a European MP because of his October conviction over a failed 2017 independence bid. The court said it would not authorise his temporary release from prison to collect his European parliamentary credentials, thereby rejecting a December ruling by the European Court of Justice that said Spain should let him out. (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP)