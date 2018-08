(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 30, 2017, US Senator John McCain moves through the U.S. Capitol in a wheelchair in Washington, DC. - McCain, 81, who has been battling brain cancer since last year, has decided to end his treatment, his family announced on August 24, 2018. "The progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment," the family said in a statement. (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)