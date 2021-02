(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 12, 2019 President-elect Alejandro Giammattei gestures during a interview with AFP in Guatemala City. - Guatemala's under-fire President Alejandro Giammattei swept into office in January 2020 promising to clean up corruption and fight organized crime. Just 11 months later he is facing demonstrations calling on him to quit over his government's failure to ease growing poverty and inequality. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP)