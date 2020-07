Bolivian peasants and indigenous people, supporters of former Bolivian president Evo Morales, take part in a protest against a second postponement of the general election due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in El Alto, Bolivia on July 28, 2020. - Bolivia postponed its general elections for a second time -originally supposed to be held in May, then rescheduled for September 6- because of the coronavirus pandemic, putting it off until October 18, officials said. (Photo by AIZAR RALDES / AFP)