FILE - In this May 19, 2018 file photo, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, right, and Vice President Tareck El Aissami tour La Rinconada baseball stadium that is under construction on the outskirts of Caracas, Venezuela. President Maduro on Monday, April 27, 2020, named El Aissami , a powerful ally sanctioned by the U.S. as a drug kingpin along with a cousin of the late socialist leader Hugo Chávez, to revamp Venezuela's oil industry amid massive gasoline shortages. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan, File)