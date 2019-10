Two demonstrators pose for photos with a banner reading 'Freedom for political prisoners' in front of garbage bags that were dumped by other protesters in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Barcelona and the rest of the restive Spanish region of Catalonia are reeling from several days of violent protests for the sentencing of 12 separatist leaders to lengthy prison sentences.The riots have broken out at nightfall following huge peaceful protests each day since Monday's Supreme Court verdict. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)