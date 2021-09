(FILES) In this file photo Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, speaks with Xavier Becerra, secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing in Washington, DC, on June 9, 2021. - Centrist Senate Democrat Joe Manchin flexed his political muscle on September 12, 2021, warning the White House and US lawmakers returning from summer break that he could doom President Joe Biden's immense $3.5 trillion spending package unless they hit the brakes and forge a compromise. (Photo by Al Drago / various sources / AFP)