Jefe de la ONU denuncia la ‘gran mentira’ de las petroleras sobre el calentamiento global

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 05, 2016, an Exxon gas station in Woodbridge, Virginia. - US energy giant ExxonMobil filed suit on December 28, 2022, against the European Union seeking to block its temporary tax on oil firms' windfall profits, a company spokesperson said. With energy prices soaring following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced in September the plan for major oil, gas and coal companies to pay a "crisis contribution" on their elevated 2022 profits. (Photo by Saul LOEB / AFP) (SAUL LOEB/AFP)