(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 31, 2020 Italian economist Mario Draghi smiles after being awarded the Federal Cross of Merit during a ceremony at the presidential Bellevue Palace in Berlin. - Italy's president Sergio Mattarella on February 2, 2021 summoned former ECB chief Mario Draghi to meet him, after talks between the ruling parties failed to agree a new government. Earlier, House Speaker Roberto Fico said that after four days of negotiations, the parties could not find a new majority. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)