(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 25, 1997 (FILES) Chilean General Augusto Pinochet leaves his residence enroute to festivities in honor of his 82 birthday in Santiago. - On August 24, 2018 Chile's Supreme Court ordered the seizure of $1.6 million of the late ex-dictator Augusto Pinochet's assets, at the close of a trial related to the "Riggs Case" corruption scandal. (Photo by Cris BOURONCLE / AFP)