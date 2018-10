FILE - In this file photo taken on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, centre, is introduced to officials by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, right, the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, prior to their meeting at the Patriarchate in Istanbul. The Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarchate says it will move forward with its decision to grant Ukrainian clerics independence from the Russian Orthodox Church. The decision was announced Thursday, Oct. 11 following a regular holy synod meeting. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, file)