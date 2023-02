Canadá anuncia despliegue de buques militares frente a las costas de Haití

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 21, 2022, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. - Trudeau said on February 12, 2023, an "unidentified object" was shot down over northwestern Canada, one day after US officials said they had shot down an object over Alaska. "Canadian and US aircraft were scrambled, and a US F-22 successfully fired at the object," Trudeau tweeted. (Photo by Dave Chan / AFP) (DAVE CHAN/AFP)