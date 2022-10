Bolsonaro o Lula: las variables que definirán el balotaje en Brasil

Brazilian former President (2003-2010) and candidate for the leftist Workers Party (PT) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva waves next to his wife Rosangela during a campaign rally in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 29, 2022. - After a bitterly divisive campaign and inconclusive first-round vote, Brazil elects its next president in a cliffhanger runoff between far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP) (NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP)