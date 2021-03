Nancy Sanchez, 48, poses for a picture at her home in Villa El Salvador, in the southern outskirts of Lima on March 03, 2021. - Nancy was sterilized without her consent after the birth of her last daughter Nicole. A judge in Peru opened proceedings on Monday against disgraced former president Alberto Fujimori and other officials accused of the "forced sterilizations" of thousands of poor, mostly indigenous, women. (Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP)