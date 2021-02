(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 04, 2020 shows the production of Russia's Gam-COVID-Vac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) registered under trade name Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in coordination with the Russian Defence Ministry, at the facility of Russia's biotech company BIOCAD in Strelna outside Saint Petersburg. - Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6 percent effective against symptomatic Covid-19, according to results published in The Lancet on February 2, 2021 that independent experts said allayed transparency concerns over the jab, which Moscow is already rolling out. (Photo by Olga MALTSEVA / AFP)